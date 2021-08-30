Home » Vietnamese invest aboard more than $21 billion
Enterprise

Vietnamese invest aboard more than $21 billion

by Anna Le
  • Despite the worsening of the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnamese investment abroad increased by 74 percent year-on-year in the first eight months.
Vietnamese investors have a total capital of $21.8 billion in 1,428 ongoing projects.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, fresh investments and expansion of existing projects added up to $575 million, with the former accounting for $150.1 million.

Professional activities, science and technology accounted for the largest share – $270.8 million – and wholesale and retail was second with $151 million, followed by the agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

The U.S. was the leading destination with $303 million. Cambodia was second with $89.4 million. Laos and Canada followed with $47.8 million and $32.1 million.

By VNexpress.

