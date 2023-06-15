Home » Vietnamese instant noodles and vermicelli enter the EU without an inspection certificate from June 27
According to the Vietnam Trade Office (Ministry of Industry and Trade) in Belgium, the EU formally removed Vietnamese instant noodles from Appendix II and relocated them to Appendix I, with a 20% border inspection frequency.

by Linh Vu

Accordingly, beginning June 27, 2023, instant noodles exported from Vietnam will no longer be needed to be accompanied by a food safety inspection certificate provided by a competent Vietnamese government.

Thus, only six months after the EU approved emergency control regulations for Vietnamese vermicelli and noodles (effective from January 1, 2022), Vietnam successfully persuaded the EU to remove vermicelli and rice products from the list of food safety management, and instant noodles were successfully transferred from Appendix II (controlled by certificate and at the border gate) to Appendix I (controlled at the border gate).

However, the EU still maintains a 20% frequency of monitoring at the border gate, forcing Vietnam to constantly maintain adequate food safety management for instant noodles. If Vietnam’s instant noodles shipped to the EU have numerous violations of food safety regulations in the final six months of 2023, the EU’s next action will be to boost its border surveillance to 50%, then return to Appendix II.

