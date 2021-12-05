Vietnamese hospitality management student named Miss Grand International 2021

The beauty queen is crowned on December 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tien Thuc Thuy Nguyen of Vietnam was named Miss Grand International 2021 during the pageant’s coronation night held on Saturday, December 4, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tien, 23, is a hospitality management student who was previously named Miss International Vietnam in 2018.

She succeeds USA’s Abena Appiah, who won the crown in March.

Meanwhile four candidates were named finalists:

1st runner-up: Andrea Victoria Aguilera

2nd runner-up: Lorena Goncalves Rodrigues

3rd runner-up: Vivianie Diaz Arroyo, Puerto Rico

4th runner-up: Jeane Van Dam, South Africa

According to the website Miss Grand International, the 23 year old pageant winner is Final year/Hospitality Management/ Vatel Vietnam Investor and Co-founder of Adopt’ Vietnam. She grew up without her parents who divorced when she was only four years old.

She grew up with her aunt and has special interest in music and dancing. Her introduction on the site says that her favourite quote has always been “Never regret. Keep moving forward.” The winner of has also Miss Grand International 2021 has also revealed that she faced neglect in her life, but it taught her always how to find and see silver lining in every situation.

59 delegates from across the globe participated in the Miss Grand International pageant and Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien emerged victorious among them all. She took home the crown after the two were asked why they believe they should win the title. In response, the Vietnam representative gave a candid reply and mentioned that she did not believe she would be among the top two and also expressed that she was nervous. However, she mentioned that she was ’ready to work’ if crowned Miss Grand International 2021.

