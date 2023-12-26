Vietnamese horror films dominate cinemas at the end of the year

The horror-spiritual movie genre always has a certain appeal, evoking curiosity and excitement when it comes to theaters. In recent times, Vietnamese cinema has made progress in this film genre, exciting the country’s cinema-loving audiences with quality works.

All three Vietnamese films released at the end of this year are either horror works or have horror elements. Although not a new genre, Vietnamese horror films are making breakthroughs and impressing audiences.

Vietnamese horror films stand out by using familiar folklore stories in the films. This unique approach brings elements that are familiar to the public and arouses curiosity, creating a deeper and more meaningful experience than just scaring the audience.

Moreover, the presence of talented actors from both the North and South in the same work makes the films even more attractive.

Encouraging sales at the box office at the end of the year is motivating filmmakers to continue making better quality films in the future.

@vtv.vn