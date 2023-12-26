Home » Vietnamese horror films dominate cinemas at the end of the year
Entertainment

Vietnamese horror films dominate cinemas at the end of the year

In recent times, the Vietnamese horror film genre has been gaining significant momentum and garnering increased attention among Vietnamese cinema enthusiasts. The emergence of spine-chilling movies has piqued the interest of audiences who are always on the hunt for new and exciting cinematic experiences.

by Linh Vu

The horror-spiritual movie genre always has a certain appeal, evoking curiosity and excitement when it comes to theaters. In recent times, Vietnamese cinema has made progress in this film genre, exciting the country’s cinema-loving audiences with quality works.

All three Vietnamese films released at the end of this year are either horror works or have horror elements. Although not a new genre, Vietnamese horror films are making breakthroughs and impressing audiences.

Phim kinh dị Việt Nam chiếm ưu thế tại phòng chiếu dịp cuối năm - Ảnh 1.

Kẻ Ăn Hồn – A Soul Reaper (2023)

Phim kinh dị Việt Nam chiếm ưu thế tại phòng chiếu dịp cuối năm - Ảnh 2.

Quỷ Cẩu – Devil Dog (2023)

Phim kinh dị Việt Nam chiếm ưu thế tại phòng chiếu dịp cuối năm - Ảnh 3.

Tết ở làng Địa Ngục – Tet in Hell Village (2023)

Vietnamese horror films stand out by using familiar folklore stories in the films. This unique approach brings elements that are familiar to the public and arouses curiosity, creating a deeper and more meaningful experience than just scaring the audience.

Moreover, the presence of talented actors from both the North and South in the same work makes the films even more attractive.

Encouraging sales at the box office at the end of the year is motivating filmmakers to continue making better quality films in the future.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Apartment prices in Vietnam increased nearly 80% after...

Chinese man faces charges for allegedly stealing $23,000...

Why Vietnam coastal city of Da Nang listed...

Why Vietnam listed among Top 3 countries with...

Chinese President Xi Jinping Embarks on Vital State...

Agritourism is on the rise in Vietnam. Here’s...