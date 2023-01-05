Vietnamese goods popular on international e-commerce platforms

Cross-border e-commerce has many positive growth signals, contributing to raising position of Vietnamese goods and brand value.

Frozen passion fruit and durian products are two of the best-selling Vietnamese agricultural products on e-commerce Alibaba.com (China). According to statistics, agricultural products, food and beverages are among the top 10 best-selling items on this e-commerce platform.

Mr. Roger Lou, Country Director of Alibaba.com Vietnam said that more than 70% of suppliers in Vietnam are rated 2 stars or more. Vietnam’s categories include food and beverage, agriculture, home and garden, beauty and personal care, furniture, and more. Over 800,000 products are listed. More than 70,000 messages of interest in purchases per month worldwide.

Amazon Global Selling Vietnam has just announced nearly 10 million Vietnamese products for sale on this e-commerce platform in 2022, an increase of more than 35% compared to the same period last year. The number of sales partners in Vietnam exceeded the sales milestone of $500,000 as business increased by 60% over the same period last year.

Durian sold on e-commerce platform.

Top lists of top-selling categories of Vietnamese sales partners on Amazon include kitchen, home, textile, health and personal care products, home gadgets. Many small and medium enterprises such as AnEco, Lafooco, Sunhouse, HMG successfully sell on Amazon.

According to AliResearch’s 2023 Annual Digital B2B Perspective Report, cross-border e-commerce is no longer a playground only for big brands. It is an effective channel for small businesses that have no experience or knowledge of exporting, or cannot afford the costs of travel and traditional trade fairs.

Amazon Global Selling’s Small and Medium Enterprise Empowerment Report also shows how Vietnamese businesses have overcome challenges over the past 12 months, confidence and boldness in testing new business models and sales growth results from online sales and export activities.

Vietnamese goods exported online. (Photo: Duy Anh)

Assessing the potential, Mr. Duong Khanh Toan, International Business Development Director of Me Trang Coffee Joint Stock Company, said that traditional marketing to develop international business is too expensive. In the coming time, businesses will invest more money in cross-border e-commerce because it is the most cost-effective in the market.

Mr. Bui The Anh, CEO of 5S Hair, assessed, the potential to expand the market through cross-border e-commerce is huge, it’s just a matter of time and implementation.

Regarding e-commerce platforms, Mr. Roger Lou, Country Director of Alibaba.com Vietnam, assessed, Vietnam has always been one of Alibaba’s most strategic markets. Currently, Vietnamese suppliers mainly export to the US, Europe, Japan, Korea and Asia Pacific countries.

“We continue to expand investment in Vietnam and establish a local ecosystem, including domestic channel partners, domestic customer service and development team, and market operations team, to constantly improve the organizational capacity of the local teams,” he said.

Gijae Seong, Managing Director of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, assessed that over the past three years, this unit has accompanied thousands of domestic businesses on the journey of exporting goods to the world.

In the coming time, they will continue to support businesses to bring more Vietnamese brands into the international trade market and go global through cross-border sales.

According to the assessment, export through e-commerce has a lot of potential but the competition is huge in the coming time. To be successful, businesses need to have good negotiation skills, origin products and invest in personnel to manage and operate online stores.

@ Vietnamnet