Vietnamese game nominated for Game of the Year 2022 by Google

Game Gun & Dengeons developed by a Vietnamese game studio has officially received a nomination for title of game of the year from Google Play app store.

Google Play has nominated the Gun & Dengeons game in the category of the most popular games of 2022 voted by users.

This is one of many categories under the Google Play Best of Users’ Choice Awards. This award is organized to find out the best user-rated apps of the year on Google’s app store.

The Vietnamese game is nominated in the category of game of the year voted by users. Photo: Trong Dat

This year, competing with Gun & Dengeons for the title of game of the year are 8 other games. Among these, there are many well-known names such as Diablo Immortal, Ni no Kuni, Apex Legends Mobile or Tower of Fantasy.

Gun & Dengeons is a product of Topebox – a Vietnamese game studio established in 2012. This game studio currently has more than 100 developers with 10 globally famous games, bringing in more than 100 million downloads.

Gun & Dungeons is an action game of the MMORPG genre (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). The game is inspired by two famous games Enter the Gungeon and Minecraft Dungeons, with eye-catching 3D design and close pixel graphics.

Based on the exploration gameplay, the dungeon adventure is simple but attractive, attractive, the main player’s task in Gun & Dengeons is to transform into the role of a marksman and go to destroy the monsters in the catacombs.

Gun & Dungeons offers players an exciting experience with diverse equipment and unique tactics for each different map to be able to complete the game.

Characters in the game Gun & Dungeons. Photo: Trong Dat

According to the developer, Topebox created Gun & Dungeons with the hope that the game would be widely accepted and maintained by many players of all ages.

Although released not long ago, Gun & Dungeons has been highly appreciated by the domestic and foreign player community and shown support.

On the Google Play app store, Gun & Dungeons currently has more than 500,000 downloads, nearly 10,000 reviews with an average “rating score” of 4.4 stars. This shows that Gun & Dungeons is an entertaining game worth trying for gamers of all ages.

Being in the top 10 games that receive nominations from Google Play 2022 is a great encouragement for the development team at Topebox. This is expected to create momentum to promote the development and success of Topebox as well as many other Vietnamese game studios in the future.

The winning game at “Users’ Choice Game 2022” will depend on the number of user votes. Therefore, to support Vietnamese games, readers can vote for Gun & Dungeons on Google Play’s website. Voting will take place from now until November 15.

@ Vietnamnet