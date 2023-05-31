Vietnamese fried spring rolls praised as world’s tastiest snack

Fried spring rolls are one of the most beloved Vietnamese dishes among international tourists. Recently, Taste Atlas also listed fried spring rolls among the world’s tastiest snacks.

Taste Atlas, known as the “world food map” website, has released a list of the 100 tastiest snacks in 2023, which includes Vietnamese fried spring rolls.

According to the description by Taste Atlas: “Chả giò is the name used in the South, and nem rán is the name used in the North, but they both refer to a Vietnamese dish. The distinctive feature of this dish is the combination of pork and shrimp filling wrapped in a thin rice paper, accompanied by other ingredients such as vegetables, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, vermicelli, and bean sprouts.”

Fried spring rolls, one of the Vietnamese dishes that are loved by many international tourists

The crispy golden-brown rolls, with their delicious and enticing filling, complemented by a tangy and sweet dipping sauce, are sure to delight travelers when they indulge in them. Thanks to the richness and diversity of Vietnamese cuisine, there are nearly 20 different types of fried spring rolls in Vietnam, depending on their fillings. These include seafood spring rolls, shrimp spring rolls, vegetarian spring rolls, snail spring rolls, sweet potato spring rolls, and more. CNN has also recommended fried spring rolls as one of the top 10 must-try street foods when visiting Vietnam. In Vietnam, the preparation of fried spring rolls requires multiple steps and demands precision and skill to create attractive rolls. This dish is often enjoyed with rice and noodles or can be savored on its own, as it is equally delicious and enticing. @Vietnamnet