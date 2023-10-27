Vietnamese fried spring rolls among world’s most delicious shrimp dishes

Recently, Vietnamese spring rolls have been included in the list of the top 10 tastiest dishes made from shrimp in the world by the renowned food platform Taste Atlas.

Known as the “World Food Atlas,” Taste Atlas relied on the evaluations of nearly 340,000 culinary experts and diners to select the most unique and famous shrimp-based dishes.

Vietnam’s spring rolls, known as “nem ran” or “cha gio,” ranked 8th on the list with a score of 4.4 out of 5. International diners expressed their fondness for this dish, which is described as having “a filling of finely minced pork and shrimp, rolled in soft rice paper.” These rolls are deep-fried in oil, resulting in a golden, thin, crispy outer layer with a light, flavorful filling containing various herbs, vermicelli, wood ear mushrooms, and fragrant shiitake mushrooms, according to Taste Atlas.

This is not the first time that Vietnamese cuisine has received recognition in the global media. Earlier in May, Taste Atlas also included Vietnamese spring rolls in the list of the “100 Best Appetizers in the World.” These spring rolls have also been ranked among the “50 Best Foods in the World” in a CNN poll and featured in the “12 Delicious Vietnamese Dishes” in the 2012 Asian Food Records.

Taste Atlas emphasizes that its rankings are only meant to suggest and promote delicious dishes from around the world, sparking the curiosity of diners and instilling pride in the local culinary traditions.

Founded in 2015 by a Croatian entrepreneur, Taste Atlas connects with 9,000 local restaurants, introduces over 10,000 dishes to its readers, and offers thousands of reviews and research by culinary experts and chefs. The website aims to become a global map of traditional dishes made from local ingredients.

@Vietnamnet