Vietnamese enterprises focus on sustainable development according to ESG criteria

In addition to evaluating business performance, more and more institutional and individual investors consider the ESG (Environment – Society – Governance) sustainable development criteria before making an investment decision.

The WinMart/WinMart+ system implements many promotions to encourage customers’ green consumption habits when shopping.

Trends of investment in sustainable businesses

According to a report by YKVN Law Firm, Vietnam is catching up with the ESG trend of the world. ESG sustainability criteria require businesses to be transparent about their environmental, social and governance performance, including their contributions to local economies.

On August 10, Masan Group – the only domestic enterprise integrated throughout from production to retail – was honored by Nhip Cau Investment magazine in the Top 50 sustainable development enterprises.

The award was approved after more than 2 months of survey and evaluation based on 5 criteria including: Stable growth, Sustainable corporate culture, Corporate governance, Environmental protection and Social responsibility.

A representative of Investment Bridge magazine said: “The development of awareness about issues such as climate change, disease risks, resource depletion, inequality, etc. has promoted the trend of follow-on investment. ESG criteria or sustainable investment in recent years.

The “Top 50 Sustainable Enterprises” award sets a goal to 2025, raising awareness of the private sector business community about the role, meaning and importance of sustainable business.

Masan Group is in the Top 50 best listed companies in Vietnam in 2022.

It can be seen that sustainable business development and a harmonious combination of economic efficiency with social responsibility, protection of resources and environment are topics that receive increasing attention from the community.

On February 8, 2022, the Government issued Decision No. 167/QD-TTg approving the “Program to support private sector enterprises to do sustainable business in the period of 2022 – 2025”.

The Government has set specific goals to strive for by 2025, raising awareness of the private sector business community about the role, meaning and importance of sustainable business, and developing tools and solutions. evaluate sustainable business enterprises.

Promoting sustainable development, Masan attracts 2.3 billion USD in investment capital in 2021

In the retail business, the WinMart and WinMart+ retail systems of Masan always maintain a ratio of more than 90% of Vietnamese products that meet the criteria of “Premium Freshness”, the role of a bridge to help businesses and domestic manufacturers. bringing high quality products to more than 32 million customers per month.

The WinMart/WinMart+ system replaces nylon with 100% biodegradable bags; Simultaneously reduce or replace single-use plastic materials with environmentally friendly products in operation; Implement promotions for customers who use their own bags many times to form green consumption habits when shopping at the retail system of WinCommerce.

To minimize the impact on the environment, WinEco has replaced the plastic bags and elastic bands with biodegradable materials according to the standards of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

In addition, WinEco also uses kraft paper and biodegradable nylon bags to harvest and pack products instead of conventional shrink film and nylon bags.

WinCommerce always maintains the rate of Vietnamese goods reaching 90% in the system.

Owning more than 30 factories producing consumer goods, Masan applies the most advanced processing technologies in the world and strictly adheres to strict environmental standards.

Meat processing complexes MEATDeli HN and MEATDeli SG have been recognized for BRC certification – Global Standard for food safety.

This is an internationally valid certificate that helps control and minimize the risk of poisoning in the food industry and is considered a passport for food exporters.

Masan Consumer’s consumer goods processing plants have invested in building a modern wastewater treatment system designed by a Dutch partner at factories in Binh Duong, Hai Duong and Nghe An. All output wastewater treatment quality test results meet Class A standard – the highest standard in Vietnam.

The group’s goal is to build a Point of Life platform that fully serves essential needs on the same platform, aiming to serve 30-50 million consumers by 2025 by operating 10,000 stores selling goods and services. self-owned retail and 20,000 franchised stores.

With this model, consumers will save 5-10% on essential needs, producers and farmers will increase profits by 5-10%, retail franchise partners will increase. profit from 5-10% compared to the current operation.

From 2021 to now, Masan Group has contributed VND 500 billion to corporate social responsibility activities. As a leading corporation in the private sector, Masan Group has contributed more than VND 5,450 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2021.

Masan sponsored eye surgery for people in Binh Thuan province.

Masan’s member companies are also among the largest taxpayers in the provinces where factories and production facilities operate.

With strong commitments, long-term development vision and effective implementation strategy, Masan Group is continuously “named” in prestigious awards for Sustainable Development at home and abroad such as “Enterprise in Vietnam”. Excellence & Sustainability Asia 2021″, 10 consecutive years in the Top Best Listed Companies in Vietnam, Top 100 companies with the best working environment in Vietnam voted by Anphabe.

With its leading scale in the consumer-retail sector, solid corporate governance foundation and sustainable development strategy, Masan has attracted strong attention from global investors. In 2021 alone, Masan has attracted $2.3 billion in investment capital from foreign funds and corporations.

Source: tuoitre.vn