Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast opens its first store in Vancouver

VinFast has announced the opening of its first store in Vancouver, British Columbia, marking its presence in the West Coast and affirming the importance of one of VinFast’s key markets globally. This is the eighth VinFast Store in Canada.

VinFast Canada’s newest store is located at Park Royal, North Vancouver. The spacious store space combines modern style and is inspired by the beauty of Vietnam’s nature. VinFast Park Royal features a modern and minimalist design, integrating advanced technologies to highlight the message “Future of Mobility.”

Customers visiting VinFast Park Royal can explore the interior and exterior of car models, experience advanced technologies, and receive advice and support from VinFast product experts. The store currently displays two models of VF 8 and VF 9, with more VF 6 and VF 7 models to come in the near future.

Nguyen Thi Van Anh, General Director of VinFast North America said, “Vancouver is one of VinFast’s main markets in Canada, converging all the factors: a large city with good infrastructure, many policies to encourage electric vehicle culture, people who are supportive and open to electric vehicles. With the presence of VinFast Park Royal store, we have officially established our retail and service system in Canada’s three largest cities, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, ready for the next car delivery plan for clients.”

VinFast Park Royal is the eighth VinFast Store to open in Canada. In the coming time, VinFast plans to continue expanding its store system and cooperating with distribution partners to quickly bring VinFast products to Canadian customers. A batch of 781 VF 8 cars in a total of 1,879 cars exported to North America officially left Vietnam on April 16 and is expected to start being delivered to Canadian customers from June.

VinFast – a subsidiary of Vingroup – is an electric vehicle manufacturer with a vision to promote and lead the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a high-tech automobile manufacturing complex with international standards, capable of automating up to 90% in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

With the philosophy of “Putting customers first,” VinFast is strongly committed to its mission of bringing a sustainable future to everyone. VinFast is constantly innovating to create smart and classy products and services with excellent experiences, thereby inspiring everyone to join hands to create a future of smart and sustainable electric vehicles. Customers can visit VinFast Park Royal at Park Royal Shopping Center, 2002 Park Royal S, West Vancouver, BC V7T 2W4.