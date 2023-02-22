Vietnamese dishes honored on world’s ‘food map’

Taste Atlas, a website dubbed as the “world food map,” has recently honored a number of Vietnamese dishes on its list of the most enticing dishes on the planet.

In the category of “the most delicious soups made with vegetables,” the rustic Vietnamese sour fish soup has been recommended by Taste Atlas. The combination of sour, sweet, and spicy flavors is said to be the top attraction of this dish. Vietnamese soups often use the sourness of tamarind or pineapple, which is characteristic of the tropical climate, along with other herbs and vegetables such as tomatoes, corn, and bean sprouts.

Most of the fish used in this dish are smooth-skinned fish. However, some regions still use carp or snakehead fish. Taste Atlas believes that this is a refreshing soup, full of nutrients and very suitable to eat with white rice.

Meanwhile, in the category of “the most delicious beef dishes,” it is not surprising that Vietnam’s national dish, pho bo (beef noodle soup), is once again mentioned. The two most popular versions of pho bo are with rare beef or cooked beef. In addition, the broth is made from simmering beef bones, grilled ginger and onions, star anise, cinnamon, and fish sauce, which are also considered as attractive highlights of the dish. Southern pho bo is usually eaten with herbs like cilantro, mint, and bean sprouts.

In addition, in the list of the 50 most delicious dishes in Southeast Asia in 2023 released by Taste Atlas on February 15, bo nhung dam (vinegar hotpot beef) continues to be one of the names of Vietnamese cuisine mentioned.

This hotpot has the sourness of vinegar, the sweetness of coconut water, and the aroma of lemongrass, onions, and other spices. When the broth is boiled on the stove, diners will gradually add sliced beef and vegetables to eat with.

Earlier, with a score of 4.8/5, Vietnamese banh mi (baguette sandwich) was also rated by Taste Atlas readers as one of the world’s most delicious street foods in 2022. @Vietnamnet