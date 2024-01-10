Vietnamese destinations honored by the world’s largest tourism platform

Hanoi has been voted by the world’s largest travel platform, TripAdvisor, as one of the 20 most popular destinations in the world in 2023.

In the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations category for 2023, Hanoi ranks 17th among the most popular cities for tourists, alongside two other Southeast Asian destinations: Bali (Indonesia) at second place and Phuket (Thailand) at 16th place. Bangkok is ranked 22nd on the list. This is the second consecutive year that Hanoi has made it onto TripAdvisor’s list.

Experts and editors at TripAdvisor note that Vietnam’s capital is still “enduring over the years,” preserving historical sites and cultural architecture while allowing space for modern development. Landmarks such as the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Hoa Lo Prison, and various lakes, parks, temples, and pagodas contribute to the city’s appeal. Visitors can easily explore the city by taxi.

Hanoi is also honored in the “Best Food Destinations” category, securing the third position. Popular food destinations in Hanoi according to TripAdvisor users include Bun Cha Huong Lien, Giang Coffee, Thang Long Fish Cake, and Ly Quoc Su Pho.

In the “Trending Destination” category, Vietnam contributes two names: Hoi An (Quang Nam) at second place and Ho Chi Minh City at 11th place. TripAdvisor describes Hoi An as a stopover for backpackers, where visitors can experience tailor-made clothing from professional tailors in the ancient town.

Ho Chi Minh City is renowned as Vietnam’s bustling metropolis. TripAdvisor recommends exploring the city by taxi, visiting the War Remnants Museum, Ngoc Hoang Pagoda, the vibrant Ben Thanh Market, and indulging in the local culinary scene.

@Vietnamnet