Vietnamese cuisine ranks 22nd in the world

The annual Taste Atlas rankings of the world’s top cuisines, most attractive culinary cities, and the best dishes globally have just been released.

For the list of the top 100 world cuisines, the top 20 include Italy, Japan, Greece, Portugal, China, Indonesia, Mexico, France, Spain, Peru, India, Brazil, Poland, Argentina, Turkey, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Croatia, and Serbia.

Vietnam’s cuisine is ranked 22nd globally, according to this ranking, with an average score of 4.44/5. Top dishes include pho, bun cha, quay (fried dough), banh hoi, nem ran (spring rolls), banh xeo, bun bo Hue, and bo kho (braised beef). The rankings are based on over 400,000 votes and ratings contributing to the list of the top 100 cuisines worldwide.

Vietnamese bread is loved by international tourists

Additionally, Taste Atlas presents a list of the 100 most attractive culinary cities in the world, selected from 16,601 cities in its database, with results based on 395,205 reader votes.

The top three cities are all in Italy: Rome, Bologna, and Naples, followed by Vienna, Austria; Tokyo and Osaka, Japan; Hong Kong; Turin, Italy; Gaziantep, Turkey; Bandung and Jakarta, Indonesia; Beijing, China; Bangkok, Thailand, among others.

Representing Vietnam on this list are Hue and Ho Chi Minh City, featuring standout dishes such as bun bo Hue, banh beo, nem lui, cha gio, che, pho, and banh mi.

In the list of the world’s top 100 dishes, Vietnam’s banh mi thit (ranked 14th) and pho (100th) are recognized. The best-rated dish in 2023 is Picanha, a Brazilian-style grilled meat, followed by Malaysia’s Roti Canai and Thai-style Phat Kaphrao stir-fry.

Taste Atlas is renowned as the “world culinary map,” specializing in introducing the local cuisines of different countries to inspire the adventurous spirit of travelers.

