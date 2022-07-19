Vietnamese Coffee Museum honored in National Geographic magazine

Recently, the world’s leading magazine National Geographic, a Spanish-language travel website, published an article praising Vietnam’s World Coffee Museum.

Titled “Where visitors can fully immerse themselves in coffee culture and forget Starbucks in Southeast Asia”, author Jose Alexander Adamuz, travel reporter for National Geographic said: “Although not the only coffee museum in the world, it is certainly the museum with the most ‘ambitious’ view on coffee: “Coffee is a treasure of the universe, a heritage of mankind, and the solution for the future”.

The article about the World Coffee Museum on National Geographic specializes in Spanish.

The World Coffee Museum was inaugurated in 2018 with the transfer of a collection of artifacts from the Jens Burg museum in Germany, with the same goal is to turn Vietnam into the “World Coffee Capital”, which is not unreasonable when Vietnam is the second largest coffee exporter globally, after Brazil.

Located in an outstanding architectural complex, the Coffee World Museum is inspired by the long house architectural style of the Ede people, in Dak Lak, Central Highlands. During the tour, visitors are connected to a series of thematic spaces where they can immerse themselves through all the senses in coffee culture.

Traditional art and culture space inside the museum. Photo: Viettravel

“You can smell, taste, touch the coffee, and get interesting facts and facts about one of the drinks that shook the world,” National Geographic introduced.

This is not the first time the Coffee World Museum has been praised by international news agencies. Previously, the US news agency AP once said that “Vietnam’s coffee museum is the largest living museum – the most vivid and unique”, or according to the leading British travel magazine, Wanderlust rated this as one of Vietnam’s top destinations…

@ Vietnamnet