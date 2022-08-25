Vietnamese cake in top world’s 30 best fried dishes

The rustic, Vietnamese-style orange cake is praised and honored by the Western press and is on the list of the best fried foods in the world.

In recent years, Vietnam’s diverse cuisine has always received special attention around the world. The familiar, rustic, everyday dishes in Vietnam make a strong impression not only on tourists but also on food critics.

Photo: deliciousdays.

Orange cake is a rustic and simple snack, but it was honored in the top 30 best fried foods in the world by CNN Travel.

Origin of orange cake

Despite the name “orange cake”, this cake has no flavor or ingredients made from oranges. The cake is called orange cake because of the shape of a ripe orange. In the North and Central region, this dish is often called donut.

Photo: foodnews.com

The main ingredient of the cake is glutinous rice, green bean paste, rolled in sesame and then fried with hot oil.

Depending on the region, the cake is made with different sizes, the sesame crust is replaced with a thick layer of sugar. In addition to the salty mung bean filling, the cake is also transformed into a savory cake with fillings made from pork, vermicelli, carrots, etc.

Enjoy the pure Vietnamese flavor

Round orange cake, beautiful color. As soon as you take the first bite, the greasy feeling of fried oil, the fleshy taste of glutinous rice and green beans spreads in your mouth.

Photo: yeutre.

This is also a familiar snack food associated with the memories of 8X, 9X children. The outside of the crust has a slightly sweet taste thanks to the layer of sesame sugar, harmoniously blending with the salty taste of the cake inside.

No need for complicated heirloom recipes, ingredients and how to make this cake are very simple. For that reason, vendors selling orange cakes are always present in many streets and markets.

@ Zing News