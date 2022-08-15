Vietnamese businesses sell votive papers and earn millions of dollars in the seventh lunar month

Earning US$3.5 million from votive paper products and US$5.3 million from export paper, Yen Bai Agro-Food Products has just had a prosperous and bountiful business period.

The financial report of the third quarter of the year 2021-2022 (period 1/4-30/6) of Yen Bai Forestry Products Joint Stock Company (Yen Bai NSTP – stock code: CAP) shows that the enterprise This business has just had a breakthrough in both revenue and profit.

Specifically, in the period from April 1 to June 30, the net revenue of Yen Bai NSTP reached VND 172.7 billion, up 2.3 times compared to the same period last final year . Cost of goods sold also increased by 2.2 times, so the gross profit in the period of Yen Bai NSTP was VND 46.8 billion, up 2.9 times compared to the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020-2021.

While financial income increased by 6.1 times, financial expenses decreased by 4.5%. These figures are modest, below 1 billion dong. However, selling expenses tripled from VND 3 billion in the same period to VND 9 billion in the third quarter of 2021-2022; administrative expenses increased 1.7 times to 4.4 billion dong.

Net profit from business activities in the period of Yen Bai NSTP was recorded at VND 33.5 billion, up 3.4 times compared to the same period last year. As a result, in the third quarter of this year, Yen Bai’s TPS achieved 33.6 billion dong of total pre-tax accounting profit, after-tax profit reached 28.6 billion dong, 3.6 times higher than the third quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year. .

In the 9 months of the financial year, Yen Bai’s TPS TP achieved VND 436.7 billion in net revenue, up 28% over the same period; profit after tax reached 66 billion dong, up 74%.

The notes to the financial statements show that, in the revenue structure of semi-finished goods, votive paper products brought in VND 80.4 billion for Yen Bai NSTP (equivalent to USD 3.5 million), a sharp increase compared to the previous year. figure of 51.1 billion dong in the same period of 9 months in the previous fiscal year (equivalent to 2.2 million USD). Revenue of export paper products is 25.6 billion VND (equivalent to 1.1 million USD).

It can be seen that the export of votive paper and royal paper has brought great benefits to Yen Bai NSTP. Besides, the company also recorded a revenue of cassava starch products of 122.5 billion VND (equivalent to 5.3 million USD), increasing 10 times over the same period.

In general, the total direct export revenue in the third quarter of Yen Bai NSTP is 228.5 billion VND, up 2.7 times. Meanwhile, domestic revenue reached 208.2 billion dong, down 19% over the same period.

(Chart: Mai Chi)

Yen Bai Foodstuff Forestry Products Joint Stock Company, formerly known as Yen Bai Paper Factory, was established in 1972, in 1994 was re-established and renamed Yen Bai Forestry Products Processing Company. In October 2004, the enterprise was transformed into Yen Bai Foodstuff and Forestry Joint Stock Company.

This enterprise has the advantage of having its headquarters and factories located right in the area with abundant raw materials for the production and processing of forest and agricultural products. Particularly, base paper products and votive paper processing are for export.

On the stock market, NSTP Yen Bai’s CAP stock has a market price of VND 79,800 after falling 1.97% in the session of August 12. This code once peaked at 90,300 dong on July 21. However, liquidity at CAP was very modest, reaching less than 8,000 shares per session in the past week; Average trading in 3 months is about 9,000 shares/session.

Recently, Mr. Nguyen Huy Thong – Deputy Director of the company – has just announced to buy 3,700 shares out of a total of 5,000 registered shares to increase the holding volume to 44,110 shares, accounting for 0.56%.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Trinh bought 14,500 shares out of 15,000 registered shares by order matching method, raising his holding to 378,022 shares (accounting for 4.81%).

Ms. Truong Thi Duyen also reported buying 3,000 shares out of a total of 5,000 shares registered to buy by order matching, raising her ownership to 37,540 shares (accounting for 0.48%).

These individuals said that they did not buy all the subscriptions because the price did not meet expectations.

Source: Dantri.com.vn