Vietnamese beef pho among the most delicious dishes in the world

CNN Travel names Vietnam’s beef pho as one of the 20 best soups in the world.

According to CNN Travel, beef pho is the original flavor. Photo: CNN Travel.

Recently, CNN Travel unveiled a list of the 20 best soups in the world for 2024 as voted by the news agency.

Regarding Vietnam’s pho, CNN Travel reveals that to create its delicious flavor, cooks need to add cinnamon, star anise, and various warming spices to the broth and simmer it over low heat.

“Authentic beef pho must come with slices of beef simmered in the broth,” describes Andrea Nguyen in her book “The Pho Cookbook.”

She believes that nowadays, restaurants serve a variety of pho with diverse flavors. However, beef pho is the original taste and also the most beloved version in Vietnam, featuring options such as rare beef slices, a combination of rare and cooked beef, brisket, and tendon. In Hanoi, locals even enjoy pho with a side of a few crispy donuts.

The essence of the soup lies in the broth. Author Janet Clarkson wrote in her book “Soup: A Global History” that every culture has its own distinct soup with a long history.

In ancient times, this dish was prepared in a rudimentary manner. Nowadays, inheriting chefs have added various spices, making the soup more nutritious and sophisticated. However, the indispensable step in preparing this dish remains boiling everything, both the broth and accompanying ingredients.

In addition to beef pho, Nigeria’s Banga soup (notably using oil from the palm tree), Ukraine’s red beet borscht, France’s bouillabaisse seafood soup, Japan’s Tonkotsu ramen, and Thailand’s tom yum soup are also included in this list.

@Znews