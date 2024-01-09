Vietnamese automaker VinFast set to unveil an electric pickup truck in the US

VinFast has announced plans to introduce an all-electric pickup truck in the US, potentially comparable in size to the Ranger model. The Vietnamese automaker might unveil the new electric vehicle, along with the VF 3 minicar, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in the United States.

A recent post on VinFast’s fanpage featured a video teasing a new car model with the caption “See you at CES 9th January.” Analysts speculate that this mystery vehicle is likely the pure electric pickup currently in development by VinFast.

Previously teased through a poster, the upcoming electric pickup showcases an aggressive front design with angular lines. The distinctive LED daytime positioning light strip forms a “V” shape, a signature brand identifier, arranged horizontally for a bold look. Details about the vehicle beyond these visual cues remain undisclosed.

VinFast had sought input from Vietnamese consumers on concept designs, including those for a pickup truck model. If categorized in segment D, the electric pickup is anticipated to share the dimensions of popular gasoline models such as the Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi Triton, or Toyota Hilux.

Expected to feature a powertrain similar to the VF 8 and VF 9 models, the electric pickup would likely include two electric motors delivering a combined 402 horsepower and a peak torque of 620Nm. The drivetrain is set to include a 4-speed full-time AWD system and a CATL battery pack with a 123kWh capacity.

Alongside the electric pickup, predictions suggest that VinFast may officially introduce the VF 3 minicar at CES 2024. Reuters had previously reported on VinFast’s plans to launch two new models—an electric pickup truck and a compact urban car.

The VF 3 minicar has generated considerable interest among Vietnamese consumers. While there have been rumors circulating on social networks regarding an expected starting price of 250 million VND (excluding the battery), experts caution that this information lacks accurate basis without detailed technical specifications.

CES 2024 is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 on January 9 (US time), translating to 0:00 a.m. on January 10 in Vietnam.