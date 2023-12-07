Vietnamese and Cambodian tourists can scan QR codes for cross-border payments

Vietnamese tourists visiting Cambodia or Cambodian guests in Vietnam can now scan QR codes to make payments for goods and services without the need to exchange currencies.
The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) and ACLEDA Bank in Cambodia have officially completed a pilot project to interconnect retail payment using QR codes between Vietnam and Cambodia. With the successful implementation of this connection, through the Bakong app of the National Bank of Cambodia, customers of 57 Cambodian banks in Vietnam can scan VietQR codes at payment acceptance points of the first banks to implement the service, including BIDV and TPBank, to make payments from their Cambodian Riel (KHR) accounts.
Sacombank customers can scan QR codes in Cambodia when purchasing goods and services