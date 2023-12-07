Home » Vietnamese and Cambodian tourists can scan QR codes for cross-border payments
by Thi Nguyen

Vietnamese tourists visiting Cambodia or Cambodian guests in Vietnam can now scan QR codes to make payments for goods and services without the need to exchange currencies.

The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) and ACLEDA Bank in Cambodia have officially completed a pilot project to interconnect retail payment using QR codes between Vietnam and Cambodia. With the successful implementation of this connection, through the Bakong app of the National Bank of Cambodia, customers of 57 Cambodian banks in Vietnam can scan VietQR codes at payment acceptance points of the first banks to implement the service, including BIDV and TPBank, to make payments from their Cambodian Riel (KHR) accounts.

Sacombank customers can scan QR codes in Cambodia when purchasing goods and services

Conversely, Vietnamese tourists in Cambodia can also use mobile apps from banks such as BIDV, Sacombank, and TPBank to make payments by scanning KHQR codes at around 1.8 million payment acceptance points in Cambodia. When using cross-border QR code payment services, tourists from both countries will enjoy favorable exchange rates instead of converting to a third currency.

In the future, NAPAS will continue to collaborate with Cambodia to expand the participation of Vietnamese banks in deploying services to meet the payment needs of tourists from both countries.

Furthermore, NAPAS and the National Payment Network Company Limited (LAPNET) in Laos have also signed a cooperation agreement to research and pilot the interconnection of bilateral retail payments using QR codes between Vietnam and Laos. Therefore, within the Southeast Asia region alone, NAPAS has extended payment cooperation beyond territorial boundaries with three key partners, including Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

