Vietnamese airlines have the fastest recovery speed in the world

According to the announcement of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Vietnam is the country with the fastest recovering domestic aviation market in the world.

IATA has just released its latest report on the recovery of the aviation market.

Vietnam ranks No. 1 in the list of 25 countries with the fastest recovery in the domestic aviation market. The next positions are Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Australia, respectively.

Vietnam’s domestic aviation is recovering strongly. Photo: Xuan Hoat.

Southeast Asia has Indonesia ranked 8th, Malaysia 9th, the Philippines 13th and Thailand 24th.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the number of passengers and cargo volume in the first six months of the year increased sharply compared to the same period last year.

Specifically, the number of passengers through airports reached 40.7 million, up 56.8%. Notably, the number of international visitors reached 1.8 million arrivals, up 904.6 percent while domestic arrivals reached 38.9 million arrivals, up 52.6%.

Domestic airlines carried a total of 20.1 million passengers, up 56.1%.

In addition, the volume of cargo through airports in the first 6 months is estimated at 765,000 tons, up 30.6%.

It is expected that in 2022, airports across the country will receive about 87.8 million arrivals, up 190% over the same period last year. Particularly, the number of international visitors is estimated to reach 5 million arrivals, up 844%, while domestic visitors reach 82.8 million arrivals, up 178.4%. Cargo output reached 1.5 million tons, up 5%.

Although the aviation industry is having an impressive recovery, the business situation of airlines is still facing many difficulties.

In the first quarter financial report of FLC Group, its member airline Bamboo Airways recorded a loss of about 692 billion VND in the first 3 months of the year.

Another airline that also recorded a loss was Vietravel Airlines. Calculating according to the loss distribution on Vietravel’s first-quarter financial statement, the member airline of the enterprise lost about 137 billion VND in the quarter.

Despite the strong recovery in revenue, Vietnam Airlines still lost more than 2.6 trillion VND in the first quarter. At this rate, the company’s accumulated loss was 24,500 billion VND (more than 1 billion USD). The airline’s equity is negative 2,160 billion VND. With the business having negative equity, Vietnam Airlines is in danger of being delisted on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) according to regulations.

In contrast to passenger aviation and air services, the group of aviation logistics enterprises is still “living well” during the epidemic when Noi Bai Cavices Joint Stock Corgo Sermpany (NCT), Saigon Cargo Services Joint Stock Company (SCS) and ASG Group Joint Stock Company both recorded pre-tax profits of VND 75 billion, 202 billion VND and 25 billion VND, respectively.

