Vietnam wins the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 award

Vietnam has been honored in the category of Top Heritage Destination in the World 2023 at the World Travel Awards ceremony in Dubai (UAE).

According to the World Travel Awards on December 2, Vietnam surpassed other contenders, including Armenia, Brazil, Egypt, Greece, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, to claim this prestigious award. This marks the fourth time Vietnam has been recognized in the “Top Heritage Destination in the World” category, following acknowledgments in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Notably, specific destinations in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Moc Chau (Son La), Tam Dao (Vinh Phuc), Ha Nam, and Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), also received awards in various significant categories.

The capital Hanoi won the “World’s Leading Short-Term Vacation Destination” award for the third consecutive time. Photo: Travel Associates.

In particular, the capital city Hanoi won the “Top Short Break Destination in the World” for the third consecutive time, surpassing heavyweight competitors such as Athens, Dubai, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, New York, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Tam Dao (Vinh Phuc) received the award for the “Top World Tourist Town” for the second time, while Moc Chau (Son La) was honored as the “Top Local Natural Destination in the World.” Ha Nam province received its first award as the “Top Local Cultural Destination,” and Phu Quoc (Kien Giang) was recognized as the “Top World Natural Island.”

Diving to see coral is an experience loved by many tourists in Phu Quoc. Photo: OnBird Phu Quoc/Unsplash.

Several tourism businesses in Vietnam were also honored at the World Travel Awards 2023. Notably, Vietravel received the award for the “Top World Tour Operator” for the seventh consecutive time, and The Empyrean Cam Ranh Beach Resort in Khanh Hoa received the “Top World Entertainment Resort” award. The Sun World Fansipan Legend in Lao Cai received two awards for “Cultural Tourism Area” and “Top World Natural Landscape Tourism Area.” The most prestigious award of the overall ceremony this year, “Top World Destination,” was presented to the Maldives, marking the fourth consecutive time this island nation has been recognized in this category. The World Travel Awards (WTA) is considered the top global award in the travel industry, often referred to as the Oscars of tourism. Established in 1993, this annual event aims to honor, reward, and recognize outstanding organizations, businesses, and destinations in the field of travel. @Znews.vn