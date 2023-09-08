Vietnam wins many world travel awards in 2023

Vietnam has received several prestigious awards in the tourism and aviation sectors. It has been recognized as “Asia’s Leading Destination” and “Asia’s Leading Nature Destination”. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has been awarded as Asia’s leading travel agency. Hanoi has been named “Asia’s Leading City Break Destination”, while Ho Chi Minh City has been honored as “Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination” and “Asia’s Leading Event and Festival Destination”.

Vietnam Airlines has also won four essential awards, including Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline, Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew, Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class, and In-Flight Magazines.

Additionally, Vietravel Airlines has been recognized as Asia’s leading airline for providing a good flight experience for tourists. Vietravel has also won in three categories for the 11th consecutive year, including Leading Tour Operator in Vietnam and Asia, and Leading Travel Agency in Vietnam.

Experts have noted that Vietnam’s tourism industry has great potential for regional and global development, thanks to its beautiful nature, long coastline, rich culture, and relaxed visa policy.

