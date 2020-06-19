Vietnam will step-by-step resume travel but ensure disease prevention measures

Based on the circumstances and the needs of those involved, Vietnam is discussing the step-by-step resumption of travel with a number of countries, including China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on June 18.

She passed on the information in answering questions from reporters on the possibility of resuming travel with other nations given that Vietnam has initially controlled the spread of COVID-19.

Any resumption, she emphasised, must be based on compliance with disease prevention measures and specific conditions, so as not to cause the virus to spread.

The task will initially focus on creating favourable conditions for experts and managers from these countries to come back to Vietnam and for Vietnamese interns and workers to return to these countries for work, she added.

This article was originally published in NDO

