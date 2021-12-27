Vietnam is taking steps to ensure the absolute safety of foreign residents and tourists as the country will soon resume international tourism activities.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Vietnam will not hurry to fully reopen to foreign tourists as concerns rise about the Omicron variant.

The Southeast Asian country announced last month that it would open to vaccinated travelers and resume regular international flights from January 01, 2022.

Vietnam plans to reopen major travel destinations to vaccinated visitors from countries deemed to be at low risk of COVID-19 starting in December, ahead of a full recovery expected next June. However, opening to tourists requires a lot of effort from places like Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc in Kien Giang province.

The move is seen as the beginning of the resumption of tourism services in the country after Quang Ninh Province completed the delivery of the first Covid-19 vaccine to all residents in preparation for a new vaccination program, which will be launched shortly. It will also be a stepping stone to help the country receive guests from abroad in the future.

Although no new tourist visas are currently issued for Vietnam, the country has extended temporary residence to foreigners who entered the country after March 1, 2020. Thus, as of today, all pre-approved foreigners and their families in the exempt categories, including diplomats, officials, experts, business managers, foreign investors, high-tech workers, and other business travelers, can continue to come to Vietnam.

In terms of vaccine passports, Vietnam currently recognizes vaccination certificates or vaccination passports from 72 countries and territories that have been formally submitted to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

Vietnamese authorities are working together to issue a national vaccine passport in the near future in accordance with international standards. According to local news, fully vaccinated Russian tourists will be the first to be met in the country.

During the pilot period, foreign tourists will arrive in Vietnam on a joint flight — passengers pay for air tickets, quarantine and pre-departure inspection fees — as well as charter and commercial flights to Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa Province), Phu Quoc Island (Kien Giang Province), Hoi An Town in Quang Nam Province and Da Nang as they are some of the most popular destinations in the country.

