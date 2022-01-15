Vietnam will increase international flight numbers to meet the surge in demand as coronavirus rules eased

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumed regular flights to Australia from today, January 15.

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposes to increase flights to meet the demand for traveling to the country on Tet holiday.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that, it has negotiated with aviation authorities of countries and territories to reconnect and increase regular international flights to meet increasing travel demand during the upcoming Tet holidays.

At first, the Civil Aviation Authority has proposed to increase the number of flights to 14 trips per week for each side between Vietnam and South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan (China); 10 flights per week for each side between Vietnam and Thailand, Cambodia.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority has suggested the Ministry of Transport to allow to expand the scale and frequency of regular international flights between Vietnam and France, Germany, the UK, Russia and Australia with ten trips per week for each side.

Related: Requirements you should know before traveling to Vietnam by weekly commercial flights from Singapore

Around 140,000 overseas Vietnamese are expected to return to the country to celebrate Tet. The forecast said that more than 30,000 expats including Vietnamese people, overseas Vietnamese, specialists, investors and people who enter Vietnam for diplomatic or official purposes will arrive in the country per week according to a report by SGGP newspaper.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumed regular flights to Australia from today, January 15, following approval from authorities.

Accordingly, Australia has become the eighth international market tapped by Vietnam Airlines, following the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Taiwan (China).

There will be one weekly flight linking Hanoi and Sydney, and two weekly flights between HCMC and Sydney, Melbourne, using modern wide-body Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

Tickets are now available on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app and ticket agents nationwide.

The carrier is working closely with authorities and countries to soon restore regular international flights to Europe and China, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

