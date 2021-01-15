Vietnam will conduct viral tests for National Congress delegates

Vietnam is going to conduct viral tests for over 4,000 delegates who will participate in the coming 13th National Congress of the Vietnamese Communist Party.

Vice-Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung held an online meeting on January 14 with the ward and communal authorities about Covid-19 prevention.

Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien said they had completed all preparations and the delegates will be tested twice from January 18 to 23. 4,200 people will have their samples taken on January 18 and they will be tested again two days before the congress starts.

Deputy head of the Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh said Hanoi hadn’t had any community case in the past 150 days. They have tightened monitoring and applied stricter punishments. 500 people who didn’t wear face masks have been fined for VND107m in Hoan Kiem District. Nam Tu Liem District said they had fined a total of VND200m over face masks cases.

According to Major General Do Thai Son, vice head of Hanoi Capital High Command, they have detected more illegal border crossing cases. He called for local authorities and residents to report the border crossers and asked managers of the quarantine centres or hotels to strictly follow the procedures.

“We need close collaboration from the administrative sector to deal with such issues, especially when Tet nears,” he said.

Hanoi had two imported cases recently and everyone must stay on high alert to avoid a local outbreak. At the meeting, Dung urged all departments to carry out their jobs carefully to keep raising public awareness, prevent violations and stricter punishments should be applied to those to do not wear face masks in public places.

He went on to say that the authorities must be careful to not repeat the mistake of letting people leave quarantine centres while they hadn’t met the requirements yet. Chuong My District Medical Centre in Hanoi discharged 89 people even though they only received negative results for 84 people. One of them was later tested positive and was transferred to Quang Ninh Hospital 2.

This article was originally published on Dtinews