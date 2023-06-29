Vietnam welcomes over 5.5 million international visitors in 6 months

According to the report from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in the first six months of the year, Vietnam welcomed over 5.5 million international arrivals, reaching about 69% of the target of 8 million visitors set for this year.

In particular, in June, the number of international arrivals to Vietnam reached 975,010, an increase of 6.4% compared to the previous month. Among them, the major international markets include South Korea, China, Taiwan, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, and Australia.

Specifically for the South Korean tourist group, statistics show that in June, the number of visitors to Vietnam continued to increase. Specifically, this figure increased by 15% compared to the previous month and reached nearly 90% of the number in 2019.

Not only in June but also in the first half of this year, South Korean visitors were the largest market with over 1.6 million arrivals, accounting for nearly 80% of the pre-pandemic level.

In addition to South Korea, some other markets also saw an increase in the number of visitors to Vietnam in June, including the United States (up 52%), Norway (51%), Singapore (48%), Laos (25%), Taiwan (21%), and the Philippines (10%).

On June 24, the National Assembly approved changes to the policy of extending electronic visas (e-visas) for foreign tourists from 30 days to 90 days, and the temporary stay period at border gates for border-crossing individuals exempt from visas was extended from 15 to 45 days.

These changes are expected to attract more international visitors to Vietnam and enhance competitiveness compared to other destinations in the region.

Furthermore, the domestic market also recorded positive growth. In June, the estimated number of domestic visitors reached 13.5 million, with 9 million overnight stays. The total number of domestic tourists in the first six months of the year reached about 64 million. The total revenue from tourism in the first six months of the year is estimated at 343.1 billion Vietnamese dong.

