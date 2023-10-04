Vietnam welcomes over 1 million international visitors for the third consecutive month

In September, Vietnam welcomed over 1 million international tourists. This also marks the third consecutive month that our tourism industry has received over 1 million foreign visitors.

The arrival of over 1 million tourists in September has helped Vietnam’s tourism sector welcome a total of 8.9 million international visitors in the first nine months of this year, surpassing the annual target of 8 million. The total revenue for the entire industry reached 536.5 trillion Vietnamese dong.

In terms of market scale, among the top 10 source markets in the first nine months of the year, South Korea ranked first with nearly 2.6 million arrivals, accounting for 29% of the total. China followed with over 1 million arrivals.

However, when considering the recovery rate compared to the pre-pandemic period (2019), the Chinese market has only achieved a 28% recovery rate. Before the pandemic, China accounted for nearly one-third of the total international visitors to Vietnam. From 2015 to 2019, the number of Chinese tourists to Vietnam increased 3.3 times, from 1.78 million to 5.8 million.

In the first 9 months of this year, Vietnam’s tourism industry welcomed 8.9 million international visitors, exceeding the yearly target of 8 million. (Photo: NLD)

Notably, some markets have even exceeded their pre-pandemic levels, such as Thailand (102%), Singapore (106%), and Cambodia (267%). In the South Asian region, the Indian market has also shown an impressive recovery rate (240%). The National Tourism Administration believes that as the tourism industry enters the peak international travel season in the final months of the year and takes advantage of opportunities from the new visa waiver policy and the issuance of electronic visas, which took effect from August 15, they expect the number of international tourists coming to Vietnam to continue to increase rapidly in the near future. @Cafef