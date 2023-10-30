Vietnam welcomes over 1 million international tourists for 4 consecutive months

According to data from the National Tourism Agency and the General Statistics Office, in October 2023, Vietnam welcomed over 1.1 million international tourists, marking the fourth consecutive month of hosting more than one million international visitors.

In the first 10 months of the year, the total number of international tourists reached nearly 10 million, a 4.2-fold increase compared to the same period last year and a 69% increase compared to 2019. These results far exceed the annual target set at the beginning of the year, which was to welcome 8 million international tourists this year.

At the beginning of October, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) announced its intention to report to the government to raise the target for international tourist arrivals in 2023 from 8 million to 12.5-13 million.

Out of the nearly 10 million international tourists who have visited Vietnam so far this year, over 8.7 million arrived by air, accounting for 87.5% of the total international arrivals and representing a 4.2-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Approximately 1.2 million arrived by road, constituting 11.8% of the total and a 4.5-fold increase, while about 69.5 thousand arrived by sea, making up 0.7% and increasing by 93.2 times.

International tourists visit Tra Su cajuput forest (An Giang)

The report indicates that South Korea continues to be the largest source market for tourists in the first 10 months of 2023, with 2.9 million arrivals, followed by China with 1.3 million, in the second position. Together, these two markets account for 42% of the total international arrivals in Vietnam.

Next on the list is the United States (third place) with 667 thousand arrivals, Taiwan (China) (fourth) with 606 thousand, and Japan (fifth) with 469 thousand.

In Europe, the three largest source markets for tourists to Vietnam are the United Kingdom (206 thousand arrivals), France (169 thousand arrivals), and Germany (159 thousand arrivals). The Russian market accounted for 98 thousand arrivals.

In October, the number of tourists from Thailand to Vietnam reached nearly 41,000, a 128% increase compared to September. In the first 10 months of the year, the number of Thai tourists in Vietnam reached 392,000, an almost 3.5-fold increase compared to the same period last year and nearly on par with the pre-Covid-19 levels.

In October, the Vietnamese tourism industry received over 5.2 million domestic tourists, of which 3.7 million stayed overnight. The total number of domestic tourists in the first 10 months of the year reached almost 100 million.

The total revenue from tourism in the first 10 months of 2023 is estimated to reach 582.6 trillion Vietnamese dong.

@Vietnamnet