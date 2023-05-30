Vietnam welcomes nearly 4.6 million international visitors in first 5 months

According to statistics released by the General Statistics Office on May 29, in the first five months of the year, the number of international visitors to Vietnam reached nearly 4.6 million, nearly 13 times higher than the same period in 2022 and about 63% compared to the same period in 2019.

However, in May alone, international arrivals to Vietnam were estimated at 916,300, a 6.9% decrease compared to the previous month.

Among them, the number of visitors arriving in Vietnam by air was 4.045 million, 12.6 times higher than the same period. Additionally, visitors entering the country by road were 503,200, an increase of 11.3 times compared to 2022. Finally, the number of visitors arriving by sea reached 50,900, a 535.5-fold increase compared to the previous year.

Currently, Asia remains the largest market with over 3.4 million arrivals, an increase of 14.7 times compared to the same period. Among them, South Korean visitors accounted for the largest proportion with over 1.31 million arrivals. However, Chinese visitors were the group with the highest growth rate, with nearly 147,000 arrivals, 1.3 times higher than the previous month.

According to the General Statistics Office, the revenue from accommodation and dining services in the first five months of the year was estimated at 268.3 trillion dong, an increase of 22.1% compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, revenue from tour operations also increased by 89.4% compared to the same period, reaching 11.6 trillion dong.

