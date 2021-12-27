Vietnam welcomes more and more foreign tourists with vaccine passports after two years of closure

More than 200 foreign visitors arrived in the southern province of Khanh Hoa of Nha Trang from Russia, after nearly two years of travel disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was the first foreign group following the trial of the vaccine passport program, local media reported.

Khanh Hoa plans to welcome 8,000 Russian tourists with vaccine passports between December 26 and late March, 2022.

Speaking at the event on December 26, Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, Director of Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Tourism, said today’s event marks an important milestone as Khanh Hoa welcomes Russian tourists back after nearly two years of closure because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It also affirms the position of Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa tourism as a safe, quality and attractive tourist destination. The event helps us promote the destination and make a good impression on international tourists coming to Nha Trang,” she said.

The fully-vaccinated tourists will stay at some establishments such as: Selectum Noa Resort Cam Ranh, Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa, and Vinpearl Resort Nha Trang from 7 to 25 days depending on the package.

From now until March 2022, Anex Vietnam Company, a local tour operator, will organize two flights a week to bring Russian tourists to Nha Trang, each trip with from 320-340 visitors, said Nguyen Ngoc Luong, the company’s Sales Director.

According to Luong, Russian visitors staying in Khanh Hoa are allowed to visit and experience many famous tourist sites and attractions in the province such as: VinWonder Nha Trang amusement park, Ana Marina Nha Trang Marina Park, Sea tour on Nha Trang Bay, city tour programs, and shop and eat at some selected locations.

Many Russian tourists said that they came to Nha Trang many times and considered the destination as a second home. “We have been to Nha Trang many times and really love the atmosphere and people here,” Russian visitor Ksennia shared. “The reopening to international guests has created an opportunity for us to return here after a long time of being affected by the pandemic.”

As of December 26, there were 39 establishments in the province that are allowed to welcome international tourists with vaccine passports, according to the Khanh Hoa Tourism Department.

Among the number, there are 26 accommodation establishments in the North Cam Ranh peninsula and isolated areas, seven tourist attractions, two shopping facilities and four transport and tour operators, according to the Hanoi Times.

