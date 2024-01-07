Vietnam welcomes 3.2 million tourists during the New Year holiday

During the 3-day holiday period (from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024), it is estimated that the entire country served approximately 3.2 million tourists, marking a 6.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Information from the National Tourism Agency indicates that the 2024 New Year holiday took place with favorable weather conditions across all regions. Therefore, tourism activities at the beginning of the year showed very positive signs. During the 3-day holiday period, it is estimated that the country served around 3.2 million tourists, reflecting a 6.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Vietnam is one of the favorite New Year destinations for many international tourists

The average room occupancy rate at tourist accommodations reached nearly 50%. Some tourist centers nationwide reported even higher occupancy rates, approximately 70%. Security and safety measures were maintained, with no incidents of price hikes, price pressures, scams, or fraud against tourists. The National Tourism Agency praised the relaxed new visa policy, which created favorable conditions for international tourists visiting Vietnam. In some key tourist areas, positive signals continued to be observed, especially in the high-end sea cruise tourism sector.

The majority of international visitors came from markets such as South Korea, China, Japan, the United States, Australia, Europe, Thailand, and India. Specifically, Hanoi welcomed 72,000 international visitors, a 2.1-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023; Ho Chi Minh City estimated receiving 46,500 visitors, an 86.1% increase; Lao Cai estimated receiving 20,500 visitors; Da Nang estimated receiving 434 international flights, a 100% increase from the same period in 2023; Khanh Hoa estimated receiving 169 international flights with around 31,000 passengers; Quang Ninh welcomed 2 super yachts with 3,700 international guests on December 31, 2023, and January 1…

A highlight of this year’s holiday was that many localities experimented with and introduced night tourism products to serve tourists. Tourism products linked to the cultural characteristics of ethnic groups received significant investment and became impressive highlights during the 2024 New Year holiday. Additionally, there was an increased demand for experiencing the indigenous culture with distinctive tours of highland areas, particularly among tourists from the Central and Southern regions. Ecotourism and near-home resorts were also preferred choices for many tourists.

Service indicators and total revenue from tourism in provinces and cities were generally equivalent to the same period the previous year, with some localities experiencing notable increases. The total number of tourists during the 2024 New Year holiday increased in several key tourist areas.

“The results of tourism activities during the 2024 New Year holiday demonstrate the effectiveness of the new visa policy, and the international tourist numbers continue to show positive results. This is a promising sign for the industry’s goal of welcoming 17-18 million international tourists in 2024,” stated the leadership of the National Tourism Agency.

