Home » Vietnam welcomes 12.6 million international visitors in 2023, far exceeds set target
Trending

Vietnam welcomes 12.6 million international visitors in 2023, far exceeds set target

by Thi Nguyen
indian tourists in Vietnam

In 2023, the tourism industry welcomed 12.6 million international visitors, a 3.4-fold increase compared to 2022, surpassing the 2023 target of 8 million international visitors but still only reaching 70% of pre-Covid-19 levels.

According to data from the General Statistics Office, in December, the number of international visitors to Vietnam reached nearly 1.4 million people, an 11.2% increase compared to the previous month and a 93.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

The international visitor numbers steadily increased throughout the months, indicating a trend of recovery in international tourism. Notably, in the last six months of the year, each month saw over 1 million visitors to Vietnam, with December registering the highest international visitor count in 2023.

Overall for the year, international visitors to the country reached 12.6 million, a 3.4-fold increase from 2022, surpassing the 2023 target of 8 million international visitors and achieving the adjusted target range of 12.5-13 million visitors.

Leading the market of visitors to Vietnam is still South Korea with approximately 3.6 million visitors (28% of the total), followed by the Chinese market with over 1.74 million visitors. The combined share of South Korea and China accounts for 42% of the total international visitors to Vietnam.

International visitors visit and shop at Ben Thanh market (HCMC)

Taiwan (China) is third with 851 thousand visitors, the United States fourth with over 717 thousand, and Japan fifth with over 590 thousand.

Following are Southeast Asian markets: Thailand with 489 thousand visitors, ranking sixth; Malaysia with 470 thousand, seventh; Cambodia with 402 thousand, eighth. India ranks ninth with 392 thousand, and Australia is tenth with 390 thousand visitors.

European markets showed good growth, especially due to the positive contributions of markets on the list enjoying unilateral visa exemption policies with temporary residence up to 45 days, effective from August 15.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, some markets experienced significant increases in visitor numbers, such as the UK with 48.6%, France approximately 52%, Germany 48.6%, Spain 90%, Italy 68%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Compared to 2019, Russia and the UK are no longer in the top 10 markets for Vietnam; instead, Cambodia and India have seen breakthrough growth in the past year.

However, the number of international visitors to Vietnam in 2023 only reached 70% compared to 2019. Considering continents, the markets from Australia and the Americas showed the best recovery (99% and 93%); Europe (67%) and Africa (63%) are recovering more slowly. Asia reached 68%.

The Tourism Information Center (National Tourism Administration) evaluates that some major markets also have very good recovery rates: the United States (96%), South Korea (84%), Taiwan (92%), Thailand (96%); Indonesia (99%). Particularly, some Southeast Asian markets have even exceeded pre-pandemic levels: Cambodia (176%); Laos (122%); Singapore (106%). In South Asia, the Indian market also has an impressive recovery rate (231%).

However, the traditional Chinese market only achieved a recovery rate of 30%. Before the pandemic, the Chinese market accounted for nearly 1/3 of the total international visitors to Vietnam. The Russian market achieved a 19% recovery rate compared to 2019. Another important market for Vietnam in Asia, Japan, only reached 62%.

Mr. Pham Van Thuy, Deputy Director of the National Tourism Administration of Vietnam, stated that in 2024, the agency aims to welcome 18 million international visitors, fully recovering to pre-Covid-19 levels (2019).

Statistics from the General Statistics Office also show that the number of Vietnamese people traveling abroad in December 2023 was 352.1 thousand, a 23.2% increase compared to the same period last year. In 2023, the total number of Vietnamese people traveling abroad reached 5 million, twice as much as in 2022.

According to the Vietnam Tourism Association, the largest number of Vietnamese tourists went to Thailand, with over 1 million people. Next is over 536,800 visitors to Japan, exceeding 2019 and the highest ever. The number of visitors to South Korea is 420,000, leading ASEAN and ranking fifth in Asia. Fourth is the market of Taiwan (China) with 350,000 people.

@Vietnamnet

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter