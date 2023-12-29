Vietnam welcomes 12.6 million international visitors in 2023, far exceeds set target

Taiwan (China) is third with 851 thousand visitors, the United States fourth with over 717 thousand, and Japan fifth with over 590 thousand.

Following are Southeast Asian markets: Thailand with 489 thousand visitors, ranking sixth; Malaysia with 470 thousand, seventh; Cambodia with 402 thousand, eighth. India ranks ninth with 392 thousand, and Australia is tenth with 390 thousand visitors.

European markets showed good growth, especially due to the positive contributions of markets on the list enjoying unilateral visa exemption policies with temporary residence up to 45 days, effective from August 15.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, some markets experienced significant increases in visitor numbers, such as the UK with 48.6%, France approximately 52%, Germany 48.6%, Spain 90%, Italy 68%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Compared to 2019, Russia and the UK are no longer in the top 10 markets for Vietnam; instead, Cambodia and India have seen breakthrough growth in the past year.

However, the number of international visitors to Vietnam in 2023 only reached 70% compared to 2019. Considering continents, the markets from Australia and the Americas showed the best recovery (99% and 93%); Europe (67%) and Africa (63%) are recovering more slowly. Asia reached 68%.

The Tourism Information Center (National Tourism Administration) evaluates that some major markets also have very good recovery rates: the United States (96%), South Korea (84%), Taiwan (92%), Thailand (96%); Indonesia (99%). Particularly, some Southeast Asian markets have even exceeded pre-pandemic levels: Cambodia (176%); Laos (122%); Singapore (106%). In South Asia, the Indian market also has an impressive recovery rate (231%).

However, the traditional Chinese market only achieved a recovery rate of 30%. Before the pandemic, the Chinese market accounted for nearly 1/3 of the total international visitors to Vietnam. The Russian market achieved a 19% recovery rate compared to 2019. Another important market for Vietnam in Asia, Japan, only reached 62%.

Mr. Pham Van Thuy, Deputy Director of the National Tourism Administration of Vietnam, stated that in 2024, the agency aims to welcome 18 million international visitors, fully recovering to pre-Covid-19 levels (2019).

Statistics from the General Statistics Office also show that the number of Vietnamese people traveling abroad in December 2023 was 352.1 thousand, a 23.2% increase compared to the same period last year. In 2023, the total number of Vietnamese people traveling abroad reached 5 million, twice as much as in 2022.

According to the Vietnam Tourism Association, the largest number of Vietnamese tourists went to Thailand, with over 1 million people. Next is over 536,800 visitors to Japan, exceeding 2019 and the highest ever. The number of visitors to South Korea is 420,000, leading ASEAN and ranking fifth in Asia. Fourth is the market of Taiwan (China) with 350,000 people.

