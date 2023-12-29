Vietnam welcomes 12.6 million international visitors in 2023, far exceeds set target

In 2023, the tourism industry welcomed 12.6 million international visitors, a 3.4-fold increase compared to 2022, surpassing the 2023 target of 8 million international visitors but still only reaching 70% of pre-Covid-19 levels.
According to data from the General Statistics Office, in December, the number of international visitors to Vietnam reached nearly 1.4 million people, an 11.2% increase compared to the previous month and a 93.9% increase compared to the same period last year.
The international visitor numbers steadily increased throughout the months, indicating a trend of recovery in international tourism. Notably, in the last six months of the year, each month saw over 1 million visitors to Vietnam, with December registering the highest international visitor count in 2023.
Overall for the year, international visitors to the country reached 12.6 million, a 3.4-fold increase from 2022, surpassing the 2023 target of 8 million international visitors and achieving the adjusted target range of 12.5-13 million visitors.
Leading the market of visitors to Vietnam is still South Korea with approximately 3.6 million visitors (28% of the total), followed by the Chinese market with over 1.74 million visitors. The combined share of South Korea and China accounts for 42% of the total international visitors to Vietnam.
International visitors visit and shop at Ben Thanh market (HCMC)