Vietnam Urges China to Respect Sovereignty in Response to Fishing Ban

by Linh Nguyen
Doan Khac Viet, The Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam

During a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the afternoon of April 20th, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Doan Khac Viet, clearly stated Vietnam’s stance on the fishing ban that China unilaterally issued illegally in the East Sea.

Responding to a question from a reporter regarding China’s ban on fishing in the East Sea from August 1st to 16th, Mr. Viet emphasized that Vietnam’s position on this matter has been consistent and well-established for years.

According to Mr. Viet, China’s fishing ban violates Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa archipelago, as well as Vietnam’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the waters and exclusive economic zones that are legally determined under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

Mr. Viet emphasized that Vietnam expects China to respect its sovereignty over the Paracel Islands, as well as its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Vietnam’s seas.

Furthermore, Vietnamese Deputy Spokesperson urged China not to complicate the situation and to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea region.

