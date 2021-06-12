Vietnam Trade Promotion Week between Victoria (Australia) and Vietnam focuses on smart city theme

The inaugural Vietnam x Victoria (V2): Virtual Trade Mission from 15 – 25 June 2021 will take place in both Melbourne and Ho Chi Minh City.

The event is expected to be an open forum between the two countries to promote trade and discuss urban development in the future bringing comfort and adapting to changes in the environment and technology.

Smart city – The trend of the future

In the context that two-thirds of the world’s population will live in cities in the 21st century, the problem of infrastructure development, improving people’s living standards and effective management becomes more important than ever. Smart city development is currently the most effective answer to this problem. A smart city is a chain of management technologies linked together to optimize resources and bring the most effective utilities to people. The main elements constituting a smart city are e-government, smart infrastructure management, and the use of 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, internet of things, etc.. to improve living standards and effective population management.

Paris, Mexico or Shenzhen, Tokyo… have all been successful with this model, rapidly upgrading and developing infrastructure and applying synchronous technology to turn cities into smart cities. This model both solves the problem of sustainable development while catching up with the current technology trend that is accelerating day by day.

With the characteristics of being a developing country, having a complete internet network, low-cost telco broadband and infrastructure, gradually improving infrastructure and receiving the support of the Government, smart cities have been a growing trend, urban development in Vietnam in the coming time. There are 28 cities directly implementing this model. In addition to defining strategies and gathering resources, learning successful smart city models in the world, listening to lessons learned and consulting are one of the effective directions for Vietnam to develop.

Looking for solutions on smart cities

At the Vietnam x Victoria Summit event on 15 June 2021, Victoria’s leading experts will discuss the role of new technologies, the importance of sustainable planning and how to develop smart “proper” cities. Melbourne is one of the leading cities in terms of synchronous development, good planning and application of life management technology. Melbourne has been ranked as one of the most worth living cities in the world for eight years in a row. Therefore, the sharing of experts and businesses directly involved in the smart city building process here is a valuable experience.

Along with that, the event brings together 14 leading enterprises in the Australian technology and digital transformation industry such as Advance Vision Technology (AVTech), Blue IoT, Bondi Labs… promising to open up many opportunities for resource connection and cooperation for smart city development.

In addition to thematic discussions, the conference is also an opportunity to connect business between Victoria and Vietnam. Through Virtual trade Mission (VTM) Week, the Victorian Government will provide business networking opportunities with Victorian exporters in the technology, food and beverage and sustainability sectors.

The market-specific Virtual Trade Mission (VTM) will showcase Victoria’s strengths and capabilities in three of the Vietnam Government’s priority sectors – technology, food and beverage and sustainability – with 35 companies participating.

Register your interest and find further information on the VTM: https://gener8.eventsair.com/vietnam-victoria-vtm/

Vietnam is Victoria’s 13th largest two-way merchandise trade market, with significant links in food and beverage, education, and manufacturing. These links are supported by a vibrant Vietnamese diaspora community in Victoria, currently the State’s 4th largest. The Victorian Government Trade and Investment Office, Ho Chi Minh City looks to build upon these significant links through initiatives such as this Virtual Trade Mission.

