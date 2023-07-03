Vietnam tourism tops Google searches

Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia to be among the world’s top high-growth tourism destinations.

According to data from Google’s tourism trend monitoring tool, the search volume for travel to Vietnam has been continuously increasing, ranking among the top in the world. Specifically, Vietnam has risen from the 11th position to the current 6th position.

Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia to be among the top high-growth economies in the world, with a growth rate of 10% to 25%, ranking 6th globally. This rate is much higher than the overall growth rate of the Southeast Asian region (-10% to 10%).

The remaining countries rank significantly lower, such as Indonesia (18), Thailand (19), Malaysia (21), the Philippines (23), and Singapore (30).

The countries that show the most interest in tourism in Vietnam include the United States, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Germany, and France.

According to data from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in the first 6 months of the year, the country welcomed nearly 70 million visitors, including 5.6 million international visitors and approximately 64 million domestic visitors. The total tourism revenue is estimated at 343.1 trillion Vietnamese dong, a 1.45% increase compared to the same period in 2019, which was 338.2 trillion Vietnamese dong.

In June alone, the number of international tourists to Vietnam was about 975,000, an increase of 6.4% compared to May. Domestic tourists were estimated at 13.5 million, of which around 9 million had overnight stays.

Recently, the National Assembly has agreed to extend the validity of the electronic visa from 30 days to 90 days, allowing multiple entries, and extend the temporary residence period for visa-exempt unilateral entry to 45 days from the previous 15 days. These policies will officially take effect from August 15.

In addition, the Government is also considering expanding the list of countries eligible for visa exemption to attract more international visitors to Vietnam.

@Zing News