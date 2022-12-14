Vietnam tourism to welcome the 100 millionth domestic visitor

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in November, the whole country welcomed about 4.5 million domestic tourists, bringing the total number of domestic tourists in the past 11 months to about 96.3 million, up to 11 .3 million turns compared to the result that was once thought to be the record of the year before the 2019 epidemic.

Also according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, out of 4.5 million tourist arrivals in November, about 3 million guests stayed. In the first 11 months of this year, the total number of domestic visitors reached about 96.3 million.

The number of domestic visitors has grown very well this year. Specifically, in the first 3 months of the year, the number of tourists served by the tourism industry was 8; 9.6 and 8.5 million visits per month respectively. From April to July, the number of visitors increased very high, 10.5; 12; 12.2 and 11 million visits per month respectively. From August to November, the number of visitors gradually decreases, reaching 8; 7, 5 and 4.5 million visitors per month, respectively.

With this growth, the tourism management agency expects to soon welcome the 100 millionth domestic visitor this year. Previously, the tourism industry only expected to welcome about 60 million domestic visitors in 2022.

While the domestic market has grown well, the international segment is still very difficult. In 11 months, the whole country welcomed just over 2.95 million international arrivals, very meager compared to more than 18 million arrivals in 2019.

However, thanks to the high increase in domestic visitors, the total revenue from tourists in the past 11 months still reached about 456.7 trillion VND, equivalent to 70% compared to the same period in 2019.

