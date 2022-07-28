Vietnam tourism recovers with impressive numbers

In the first 6 months of the year alone, the Vietnamese tourism industry has exceeded the target of domestic visitors for the whole year 2022. There are 60.8 million arrivals compared to the target for the whole year of 60 million.

This is just one of the most impressive numbers, showing the strong resurgence of the smokeless industry. Let’s take a look at famous tourist destinations with impressive numbers.

Sapa, Lao Cai

The city in the fog has welcomed more than 1.6 million visitors, bringing in over 5,700 billion VND for Lao Cai tourism in the first 6 months of the year. From the beginning of summer until now, SaPa has continuously attracted visitors with many products with bold indigenous colors, from the Rose Festival to the Horse Hoof in the Clouds race…

Quang Ninh

The summer tourist season in Quang Ninh is extremely exciting when attracting more than 5.5 million visitors. Total revenue in the first half of the year reached more than 12 trillion VND. The number of visitors, as well as tourism revenue, more than doubled over the same period last year, with destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Yen Tu, Bai Tu Long Bay, Yacht Night Street…

A tourist said: “The scenery is very beautiful. I sit on the boat and I can see all the beauty of Ha Long. Very dreamy”.

Sam Son, Thanh Hoa

Beach tourism is always a favorite in the summer. Up to now, Sam Son city has welcomed over 4 million visitors with a revenue of nearly 3,500 billion VND, exceeding the plan of 2022. In addition to swimming activities, tourists coming to Sam Son can also participate in the chain of arts, culture and entertainment programs such as Sam Son Beach Tourism Festival, Sam Son Motor Festival or Street Carnival…

Danang

Photo: Dan Tri.

In the first 6 months of the year, the number of visitors at accommodation facilities is estimated at more than 1.3 million with revenue reaching nearly 80% compared to before the COVID-19 epidemic, from the Street Carnival, the Battle show series in the Kingdom of the Moon, until the International EDM Electronic Music Festival in August. Many new tourism products have been born, affirming the attractiveness of the coastal city.

Ms. Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of Da Nang City Department of Tourism, said: “The city is also preparing new products such as My An Night Beach, An Thuong tourist street and many other products. We hope to bring visitors an exciting and exciting tourist season when coming to Da Nang”.

Not only recording impressive numbers of visitors and revenue, but Vietnamese tourism also continues to rank up in the international arena. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Tourism Development Capability Index Report 2021, Vietnam’s tourism ranks 52nd out of 117 economies, up 8 places compared to 2019. This is also the third highest increase in the world, after Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of searches about Vietnam’s tourism has quadrupled after our country officially reopened to international tourism from March 15. The number of international visitors to Vietnam in the first 6 months of this year has also increased by nearly 600% compared to the same period last year. All these signals show the positive recovery of Vietnam’s tourism.

