The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020 will take place in Hanoi from August 12 to 18 under the theme ‘Vietnam tourism looks toward the future’, announced the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA) on July 9.

The travel mart is expected to feature around 400 booths by exhibitors from 54 cities and provinces nationwide along with those from 10 foreign countries and territories. As of July 9, more than 500 travel businesses and firms have registered for the event.

The exhibitors will have chance to take part in B2B meetings where they can introduce their latest tourist products and services and seek partnerships with localities and businesses at home and abroad.

A range of activities will also be staged during the event, including a national forum entitled ‘Vietnam’s tourism: Change for Development’, an ACMECS (Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy) forum on tourism promotion in northeast Asian markets, the award ceremony for the Vietnam Tourism Association Awards 2019, and arts performances.

According to the VTA Vice Chairman Vu The Binh, the travel mart is being held to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism sector while providing an opportunity for participating localities and businesses to promote their brands and discuss solutions to bring the hospitality sector back on track.

@ NDO

