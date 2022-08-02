Tourists take souvenir photos at Hang Rai ancient coral reef, Ninh Thuan. (Photo: Nguyen Thanh/VNA)

Information from the General Department of Tourism (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) on August 1 said that in the 7 months of 2022, our country welcomed 954,000 international visitors, an increase of nearly 9 times over the same period last year. 2021. With this result, the average monthly growth rate in the past 7 months will reach 62%/month.

Of the top 10 sending markets of Vietnam, 9 are from Asia and the Pacific region, the rest are from China. In which, Korea is the leading market for sending customers, followed by the US market.

In 10 markets, Southeast Asia has up to 4 markets: Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. Markets from Europe, although the number of visitors is not large, but the growth rate is very high, led by the UK, followed by France and Germany.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the tourism business is “warming up” following the recovery momentum.

Specifically, in the first half of 2022, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has appraised and granted 312 new licenses to international travel businesses (an increase of 286 compared to 2021), 65 licenses changed, and 38 licenses revoked.

By the end of June 2022, there were 2,415 international travel businesses nationwide. Currently, there are 1,060 domestic travel businesses that have been licensed by localities.

The country currently has about 33,330 tourist accommodation establishments with 667,000 rooms, of which there are 215 5-star hotels with 72,000 rooms, 334 4-star hotels with 45,000 rooms…

The prospect of business recovery in the tourism sector is also clearer when the number of businesses returning to operation increases. The reopening of tourism has created jobs for workers.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, from the beginning of 2022 until now, Vietnam has continuously been in the group of destinations with the highest growth in the world, with a growth rate of 50%-75%.

Search volume for tourist accommodation establishments in Vietnam in July 2022 reached 100 points, 5.9 times higher than at the beginning of March 2022 (17 points).

Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of searches from international markets about Vietnam’s tourism in July 2022 increased by more than 1,200%.

The top 10 most searched countries for tourism in Vietnam are the US, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, Korea, UK, Malaysia, Germany and Thailand, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of Vietnamese people searching for foreign travel in July 2022 is still high at 780% compared to the same period last year and will continue to increase when international tourism activities globally are increasing. recovery trend.

This shows that close destinations are a priority trend of Vietnamese tourists in the context of post-pandemic recovery.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the Tourism Development Support Fund coordinate with businesses, airlines and destinations to plan promotions to quickly recover the international tourist market to Vietnam. focusing on markets near Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Specifically, Vietnamese tourism will participate in the JATA International Tourism Expo (JATA Tourism Expo) in Japan from September 22-25. This is the leading international tourism fair in the region, focusing on attracting Japanese tourists, one of the leading markets of Vietnam’s tourism.

Next is the World Travel Market (WTM) in the UK from November 7-9. This is also the world’s leading major international travel fair, gathering major partners from all over the world.

Besides, there are festivals and programs to introduce Vietnam tourism in key markets (Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Australia…).

Domestically, Vietnam’s tourism will be introduced at the ITE HCMC International Travel Expo (International Travel Expo) in Ho Chi Minh City from September 8-10. This is one of the two largest annual international tourism fairs in Vietnam.

After that, the Greater Mekong Subregion tourism promotion program within the framework of the Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) took place in Hoi An, Quang Nam from October 9-14. This is considered the largest tourism promotion event in the framework of cooperation in the Greater Mekong Sub-region…/.

Source: Vietnamnet.vn