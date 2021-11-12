Vietnam Tops One Million Coronavirus Cases

Vietnam’s health ministry has confirmed 8,162 new coronavirus cases to the country caseload on Thursday, lifting the national count past one million patients.

The latest cases, including 17 imported and 8,145 local transmissions, were recorded in 56 provinces and cities, the ministry said, adding that 3,951 patients acquired their infection from the community, health ministry reported.

The data showed, Ho Chi Minh City logged 1,185 of the domestically-transmitted infections, Dong Nai Province 930, Tay Ninh Province 656, Binh Duong Province 615, An Giang Province 595, Tien Giang Province 417, Kien Giang Province 399, Binh Thuan Province 237, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province 185, Hanoi 154, Khanh Hoa Province 128, Can Tho City 55, Quang Nam Province 27, and Da Nang 13.

Vietnam had confirmed 7,918 locally-infected patients on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country has documented 995,903 community-based transmissions in all its 63 provinces and cities since the fourth virus wave emerged on April 27. A total of 843,131 of them have recovered from the respiratory disease.

According to the health ministry, Ho Chi Minh City is the biggest epicenter with 443,815 patients, followed by Binh Duong Province with 241,589, Dong Nai Province with 75,843, Long An Province with 36,179, Tien Giang Province with 19,516, An Giang Province with 15,555, Tay Ninh Province with 14,342, Kien Giang Province with 13,470, Dong Thap Province with 12,144, Khanh Hoa Province with 9,685, Can Tho City with 8,867, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province with 6,047, Hanoi with 5,816, and Da Nang with 5,140.

Vietnam detected only 1,570 locally-transmitted infections in total in the previous three waves, local media reported.

The health ministry reported 1,894 recovered patients on Thursday, taking the total to 845,948.

The toll has jumped to 22,849 deaths after the ministry registered 84 deaths on the same day, including 38 in Ho Chi Minh City, six in Binh Duong Province, and the remainder in 16 other provinces and cities.

The country has found 1,000,897 infections since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit it early last year.

Health workers have administered more than 95.5 million vaccine doses, including 1,510,844 shots on Wednesday, since inoculation was rolled out on March 8. Over 32 million people have received two injections.

Health authorities target to inoculate at least two-thirds of a population of nearly 98 million people against COVID-19 by the first quarter of next year, Tuoi Tre News’s Van Toan reported.

