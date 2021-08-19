Vietnam to spend $19.6 mln on more vaccines

Vietnam will spend VND450 billion (USD19.6m) from the Covid-19 vaccine fund to buy more vaccines in the third quarter of 2021.

More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

The Management Board of the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund said on August 19 that as of now, VND197bn (USD8.6m) has been disbursed to buy vaccines. VND9bn was disbursed on August 18 and VND450bn will be used to buy more vaccines in the third quarter.

The fund has received VND8.6trn (USD375m) from 519,155 organisations and individuals in and out of Vietnam. 13 firms and organisations also committed to donating nearly VND36bn to the fund.

All of the money has been used to buy vaccines and to organise vaccination programmes across Vietnam.

Source: Dan Tri

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

