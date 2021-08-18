Vietnam to received over 501,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses by Poland

Poland said it would donate over 501,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses and transfer another three million to Vietnam.

It would also aid Vietnam with medical equipment worth $4 million, expected to be delivered to Ho Chi Minh City on Aug. 25.

In a Tuesday meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel, Chinh thanked the Polish government for the help and said he shared in Poland’s losses and difficulties during the pandemic, the country having recorded over three million Covid-19 cases and lost around 75,000 lives to the disease.

Chinh also requested Poland to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in the country, especially amid the pandemic. Gerwel said Vietnam is the first country outside Europe that Poland has aided with Covid-19 vaccine and medical equipment.

So far, Vietnam has received over 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, either through contracts, global vaccine access mechanism Covax or foreign aid. It has vaccinated around 15.3 million people with at least one shot, with 1.4 million fully vaccinated.

It aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its 96 million population by next year.

Source: VNexpress.

