Vietnam to halt flights to and from southern African countries over Omicron variant concerns

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Transport to halt flights to southern African countries in response to the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Under the proposal, the CAAV has asked the ministry to seek the prime minister’s approval on the suspension of flights to 10 African countries, consisting of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola and Zambia.

According to the proposal, CAAV has recommended banning passengers who had travelled through the countries within 30 days prior to their arrival to Vietnam.

The agency has also asked the Ministry of Health to issue specific instructions on the medical monitoring of people from countries affected by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, including South Korea and Japan. These passengers have to be quarantined when coming to Vietnam.

Vietnam has continued recording a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. The ministry of health confirmed 13,998 new COVID cases on Saturday, bringing the country total to 1,294,778.

On Friday, the capital city of Hanoi registering 791 cases – the highest figure confirmed on a single day.

