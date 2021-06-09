Vietnam to buy COVID-19 vaccines for children

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Vietnam is seeking to purchase the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate children aged between 12 and 18, according to Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Long made the announcement during separate working sessions with the Ambassadors of Australia, France, and Switzerland in Hanoi on June 8.

Meeting with Australian Ambassador Mobyn Mudie, Long proposed that Vietnam spend AUD13.5 million out of Australia’s AUD40 million grant purchasing the vaccines for children.

According to the minister, Vietnam has been carrying out the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign since March 2021, with a primary focus on frontline forces such as healthcare workers, on-duty officials at quarantine sites, and senior citizens with chronic illnesses.

As children and young people are susceptible to virus infection, they are also among groups that receive vaccinations.

Ambassador Mobyn Mudie said her Australian government has committed AUD130 million to the United Nations-run COVAX Facility to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need. Vietnam is expected to receive AUD40 million to purchase vaccines and carry out its vaccination campaign.

According to the diplomat, Australia is manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and the Australian government is considering supplying the vaccines to Vietnam in half a year.

Pfizer said on June 8 it has completed early testing of its vaccine for children and is are moving forward with lower-dose trials in younger kids. It is expected that children aged 5 to 11 will get first vaccine shots this autumn.

