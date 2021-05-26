Vietnam to acquire 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as new wave’s tally reaches 2,873 in a month

Vietnam’s local Covid-19 tally up by 80 Wednesday morning, bringing the ongoing wave’s tally to 2,873 in a month.

The country is aiming to have 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021, according to Health Minister

The new patients were recorded in the northern provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh and Hai Duong and the central province of Thanh Hoa.

In Bac Giang, 55 cases are related to clusters at its industrial parks, reported the VNExpress.

The 23 cases in Bac Ninh are those that had contact with Covid-19 patients.

Hai Duong and Thanh Hoa reported one case each and all are associated with previously confirmed Covid-19 patients.

A month into the new wave that started April 27, Vietnam has recorded 2,873 local Covid-19 cases in 30 cities and provinces. Bac Giang and Bac Ninh suffer the highest infections with 1,454 and 556.

On Tuesday, the nation’s daily Covid-19 tally rises to all-time high with 444 cases recorded.

Vietnam will try to acquire 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to immunise 75 per cent of the country’s population by the end of this year, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam has become complex and more serious than those prior, the minister said on Monday.

“This time, the pandemic might last longer,” he said.

However, under the direction of the Government, the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, the entire political system and citizens had pitched in to fight the pandemic, he said.

Therefore, although the pandemic occurred in over 30 provinces and cities, up to now, there are six provinces and cities that have been free of new infections for 14 days, according to the ministry.

As for Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, the leaders of these two provinces have said they are trying to control the outbreaks step by step in the area, according to Vietnam News.

