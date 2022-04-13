Vietnam tightens diplomatic ties with Canada

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated that Ms. Joly chose Vietnam as one of the first two Asian countries to make an official visit as Foreign Minister.

Joly’s visit took place on the occasion of the two countries Vietnam and Canada celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Comprehensive Partnership (2017-2022) and looking forward to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure that the two countries’ relations continue to develop effectively and substantively. In 2021, bilateral trade turnover will reach more than 6 billion USD, an increase of 18.5% compared to 2020. The two sides also strengthen cooperation in prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. On this occasion, the Prime Minister expressed his thanks to the Government of Canada for giving Vietnam an official development aid of up to 1.3 billion USD from 1990 to present.

The Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Vietnam is well controlled, the vaccine strategy has been successfully implemented, creating a foundation for accelerating socio-economic recovery and development, and safe and effective adaptation. , flexibly, deploying a roadmap to fully open up to international tourism from March 15, 2022, consolidating and strengthening external relations, actively integrating deeply, substantively and effectively.

Towards organizing activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023, the Prime Minister asked the Foreign Minister to continue promoting cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of economy – trade. investment, security – defense, development assistance, response to COVID-19 epidemic and climate change, marine environment protection, clean and renewable energy, digital economy, innovation, green growth, building a green and sustainable agriculture, training high-quality human resources. It is suggested that Canada continue to support and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and aquatic products, to be exported to the Canadian market more.

The Prime Minister thanked and asked Canada to continue working closely to support about 240,000 Vietnamese people living in Canada to develop, contribute more to the development of Canada, and contribute to tightening exchanges between the two countries. At the same time, we hope that Canada will pay attention and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese students to return to Canada after the epidemic.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly agreed with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposals on measures to promote relations between the two countries in the coming time, especially on the occasion of the two countries’ 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. Minister Joly said the visit is part of Canada’s new Indo-Pacific Strategy, under which Canada wishes to further promote relations with a number of countries in the region, of which Vietnam is a top priority. .

Minister Joly highly appreciated Vietnam’s commitment at COP-26, affirming to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in the field of climate change response and implementation of commitments at COP-26.

She affirmed that Canada wants to diversify and expand trade relations with Vietnam, agreeing to promote trade cooperation, especially connecting businesses, supporting Vietnam in exporting agricultural products, and eradicating hunger. Poverty Reduction; looking forward to further cooperation with Vietnam within the framework of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and asked Vietnam to support Canada in promoting the strategic partnership between Canada and ASEAN.

Canada wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in ensuring food security in the context of many complicated changes in the world. Foreign Minister Joly highly appreciated the success and contributions of the Vietnamese community, and affirmed that he would continue to care and support the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese students in Canada.

The two sides also exchanged views on the East Sea issue, emphasizing the importance of settling disputes by peaceful means based on international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); fully implement the DOC, towards building a substantive, effective and effective COC; ensuring freedom, safety and security of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, based on the interests of all countries.

Regarding the Ukraine issue mentioned by the Minister, the Prime Minister affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on settling international disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter. especially respect for national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vietnam always follows closely and is extremely concerned about the armed conflict situation in Ukraine; call for an end to the use of force, to avoid causing casualties and damage to civilians. Vietnam hopes the parties will soon find a peaceful solution to their disagreements on the basis of international law and take into account the legitimate rights and interests of the parties involved, ensuring security, safety and needs. essential for the people, while promoting humanitarian relief.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of sincerity, openness, trust, equality and mutual respect.

