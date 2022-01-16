Home » Vietnam targets to send 90,000 laborers abroad in 2022
Vietnam targets to send 90,000 laborers abroad in 2022

by Sophie Dao
Vietnam expects to export 90,000 laborers this year, focusing on markets with high and stable income, according to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

The four markets receiving the largest number of Vietnamese workers included South Korea, Japan, Germany and Taiwan, the Vietnamnet news outlet reported.

Tong Hai Nam, director general of the Department of Overseas Labor under the MoLISA, said the department has renewed its agreement on labor cooperation with Thailand, and negotiated labor cooperation with Israel, as well as implemented labor cooperation agreements with South Korea, Japan and some other countries.

Besides, the department has researched the market and assessed the pilot phase of sending laborers to some European countries such as Romania, Poland, among others. It has also strengthened support for localities to continue sending workers to do seasonal jobs in South Korea on a trial basis.

Over 26,000 Vietnamese migrant workers have had their labor contracts expired, but are unable to return home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Overseas Labor Management Department has instructed relevant units to coordinate with Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad, partners, and employers to ensure the safety and legal rights of employees amid the global crisis, while they are waiting to return home, Nam added.

He stressed that his department has also required 506 enterprises licensed to send workers abroad to review the number of employees set to return home due to the outbreak, Vietnamnet reported.

