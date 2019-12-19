Home » Vietnam taps pharma imports with 2nd multinational license
Life

Vietnam taps pharma imports with 2nd multinational license

by Daisy Nguyen
by Daisy Nguyen

AstraZeneca Vietnam Co. Ltd has obtained licensing to import pharmaceuticals to become the country’s second multinational supplier.
The English-Swedish trading company was granted the Certificate of Satisfaction of Conditions for Pharmacy Business by the Ministry of Health.

Nitin Kapoor, Chairman at AstraZeneca Vietnam, said: “The license allows us to take a significant step towards transforming our business model to provide patients faster access to innovative medicines and contribute to the development of the Vietnamese healthcare sector.”

This accreditation turned AstraZeneca Vietnam into the second lawful multinational importer in the drug production industry after France’s Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam, granted permission in June.

Vietnam’s government issued a decree allowing multinational pharmaceuticals to join the medicine import sector in May 2017.

Vietnam Company Formation

Under the policy, medication could be imported and managed directly by multinationals to help stabilize supply, quicken distribution and ensure quality.

According to U.S.-based consulting firm Pacific Bridge Medical, Vietnam belongs to the group experiencing strong industry growth, with a pharmaceutical market value of $4.6 billion in 2017.

The nation’s pharmaceutical expenditure per capita remained at $56 million in 2017, expected to jump to $85 million in 2020.

However, the sector relies heavily on external sources with an average 55 percent of medicines imported every year. In 2018, Vietnam spent $2.8 billion on imported medication, exporting products worth a mere $113 million.

Source: Vnexpress

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditEmail
Daisy Nguyen

Daisy is a Marketer based in Saigon. She joined Vietnam Insider in early 2017 and covers from Trending, Enterprise to Life and Travel. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via info@vietnaminsider.vn

You may also like

As an expat in Vietnam, why you shouldn’t...

Chinese men detained for child smuggling

Vietnam’s agriculture ministry criticized for failing to deal...

Hanoi authorities uses water trucks to clean the...

Half of fintech financing tools users in Vietnam...

Quang Tri police rescued nine trafficked pangolins

Hydroelectric dams in central Vietnam are facing serious...

A man uses grass stems to make reusable,...

HCM City adjusts bus transport capacity for the...

Vietnam to allows foreign investors residing up-to 10...

Select language »