Vietnam suspended 20 Pakistani pilots over fake licenses

Minister of Transport of Vietnam Nguyen Van The has asked the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam and domestic airlines to review and suspend Pakistani pilots after the South Asia country’s aviation authorities announced its pilots’ use of fake licenses.

According to a report from the country’s civil aviation authorities, more than 200 pilots have used fake licenses.

The Vietnamese aviation authorities have been asked suspend all foreign pilots holding suspected fake licenses issued by Pakistani authorities to serve for the license authenticity verification. The Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper reported.

The Minister required the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to report the review result before July 31.

Related stories:

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam had 2,361 pilots including 1,300 Vietnamese.

On the same day, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced it has suspended 20 Pakistani pilots and is currently waiting for the review result from Pakistani authorities related to the pilots using fake licenses. Bich Quyen from SGGP reported.

At least 11 people have been killed after a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed last month in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, a hospital official said.

Also read: At least 11 people have been killed after a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed

Pakistan’s Aviation Ministry said the flight from Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

The 11 bodies were taken to Jinnah Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Seemi Jamali. It is unclear if those fatalities were victims from the ground or the plane.

This is not the only crash in recent years involving a PIA aircraft. An ATR-42 twin-engine propeller plane operated by the airline came down in December 2016 near Abbottabad in Pakistan, killing all 47 people on board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

